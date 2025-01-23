WASHINGTON—On the positive side of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day calendar shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Jan. 18, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 12-18, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 55.8 percent (up 6.7 percent) ADR: $155.81 (up 10 percent) RevPAR: $86.93 (up 17.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco reported the largest gains in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 35.9 percent to 71.2 percent), ADR (up 230 percent to $625.98), and RevPAR (up 348.3 percent to $445.85). The market’s performance was lifted by the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Ahead of the presidential inauguration, Washington, D.C., saw the second-highest increases in ADR (up 52.8 percent to $221.62) and RevPAR (up 83.9 percent to $131.16).

The only RevPAR declines were reported in Dallas (down 4.7 percent to $78.50) and Oahu (down 1.7 percent to $217.99).