PHOENIX—Sheraton Phoenix Downtown completed a $4 million renovation of its meeting and event spaces in addition to debuting a new Sheraton Club. The renovations include enhanced spaces with modern finishes, pre-function seating, and artwork in the center of downtown and nearby the Phoenix Convention Center.

“We’re excited to further elevate our existing meeting and events offerings with the completion of this renovation as the final phase of Sheraton Phoenix Downtown’s transformation,” said General Manager Richard Romane. “As the brand’s flagship hotel, we look forward to offering the ideal venue for a variety of occasions from corporate groups to modern weddings and beyond.”

Located in downtown Phoenix and one of the city’s convention hotels, Sheraton Phoenix Downtown has 1,003 guestrooms and suites with 110,000 square feet of event space with audiovisual technology, as well as on-site planning team and food and beverage offerings. The meeting and event space renovation includes acoustic boards and lighting, carpets, wall coverings, furniture, and artwork across the second and third-floor meeting spaces including pre-function, Grand Ballroom, Junior Ballroom, and all meeting rooms. Designed by Dallas-based Looney & Associates, the spaces focus on the juxtaposition of a desert scene with the city life of Phoenix, taking cues from the urban heritage and natural landscapes expressed through patterns, textures, and desert earth tones. This can be seen in the alternation between neutral tones and gold in the decor and the abstract form in the carpet. The textures, hues, and motifs of the Southwestern desertscape are throughout the artwork selected for the property. The artwork comes from artists with processes that enhance the design and shine a light on the local culture in an abstract way, such as burning and rusting and hand weaving on a loom.

Located off the lobby on the first floor, the new Sheraton Club is an exclusive space for Marriott Platinum Members and guests who purchase Sheraton Club access. Designed with a purpose for a layered experience, Sheraton Club transitions with activations throughout the day. Guests can experience food and beverage offerings, connectivity, and amenities including Starbucks coffee, a water filling station, snacks, pastries in the mornings, a dessert bar in the evenings, lockers to store luggage and laptops, and more.

The meeting space enhancements and the debut of the Sheraton Club are the final phase of Sheraton Phoenix Downtown’s renovation as part of Sheraton’s worldwide transformation of its guest experience. The hotel shows the reinvented Sheraton brand experience with community spaces that are for both locals and visitors. Sheraton Phoenix Downtown was one of the first to display Sheraton’s key elements including guestrooms, a 19,000-square-foot social lobby lounge, and More by Sheraton and Sheraton Fitness Center that debuted in April 2021. The hotel’s restaurant Carcara opened in March 2022.