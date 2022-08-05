Charlestowne Hotels Expands With Two Northeast Hotels

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announced its continued expansion in the Northeast with Hotel Marcel in New Haven, Connecticut, and the Lockwood Hotel in Waterville, Maine. This expansion broadens the company’s reach into two new states.

“At Charlestowne, we’re constantly seeking meaningful ways to provide value in new regions, and by venturing into New Haven and Waterville, we’re bringing our standard of customization and personalized service to towns that prioritize that for their visitors,” said Kyle Hughey, CEO of Charlestowne Hotels. “From location and history to culinary programming, both Hotel Marcel and Lockwood Hotel have all the elements necessary to offer their guests something special. We’re honored to join forces to debut an elevated hospitality experience to each of their respective communities.”

Hotel Marcel, an adaptive reuse project that opened in May 2022, is expected to be the country’s first sustainable net-zero energy hotel. The former R&D facility for Armstrong Rubber Company has been transformed into a 165-room property with a goal of being fully self-sustaining, meaning its 1,000+ photovoltaic panels generate solar power that provides all electricity and energy required to operate the hotel. Hotel Marcel was designed to meet Passive House and LEED Platinum standards and is fossil-fuel free. The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, features preserved interior and exterior craftsmanship. In addition to its historic rooms, Hotel Marcel has BLDG restaurant, access to nearby waterfront parks and trails, and 12 Tesla Supercharger stations.

“Hotel Marcel sets a standard for eco-accommodations in the United States, and our sustainability efforts have put New Haven on the map as a hub of innovation and architectural creativity,” said Bruce Becker, owner of Hotel Marcel. “We wanted to partner with a management company that understands and values the diverse needs of unique properties and how to best elevate them, and its many staff members. Through a tailored management approach and the thoughtful hiring and retention of some of the industry’s most skilled hospitality experts, Charlestowne Hotels has identified the formula to help us generate a future as powerful as our building itself.”

Nearby the Colby College campus, Lockwood Hotel will be the first newly built boutique hotel in Waterville, Maine, in decades when it opens. As part of Colby College’s commitment to revitalizing the downtown, the Lockwood Hotel provides visitors with a base for the discovery of the community. Waterville’s art scene is incorporated into the hotel with works from the Colby College Museum of Art on display throughout public spaces and the 53 guestrooms. Charlestowne Hotels’ in-house marketing and food and beverage teams worked with Colby College to bring the spirit of Lockwood Hotel to life through its amenities, guest programming, and the hotel’s new eatery: Front & Main. The downtown restaurant serves a local menu with ingredients from Maine’s fields and coasts.

“It’s important that the Lockwood Hotel offer the Waterville community a deliberate and beautifully appointed space for both escape and togetherness,” said Jordan Rowan, general manager of the Lockwood Hotel. “Charlestowne Hotels understands the collegiate market better than anyone in the business and has mastered how to bring that ideal blend of hometown pride and accessibility for visitors to each property it touches. Our partnership supports our vision to bring meaningful value to our community by offering our guests an enriching, locally driven experience as they discover the beauty of Maine.”