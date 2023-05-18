NEW YORK—SevenRooms announced an agreement with Marriott International to become a preferred restaurant technology provider. SevenRooms is currently live across 25 countries at Marriott brands including W Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Sheraton, JW Marriott, Le Méridien, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, EDITION Hotels, The Luxury Collection, and Gaylord Hotels. This will provide additional opportunities at the more than 8,500 Marriott International properties worldwide.

SevenRooms is a guest experience and retention platform focused on building operator-focused tools. The platform offers solutions to global brands that increase revenue generation and help build long-term relationships with guests.

For restaurants, bars, and other food and beverage outlets in Marriott-branded hotels, the SevenRooms platform offers tools to help drive revenue, increase operational efficiencies, and offer guest experiences. Through SevenRooms’ Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Marketing Automation capabilities, Marriott’s hotels can have relationships with guests and access a 360-degree view into the guest journey.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Marriott International as a preferred restaurant technology provider, helping them deliver more personalized experiences for their guests around the world,” said Joel Montaniel, CEO and co-founder of SevenRooms. “Today, consumers expect more out of their F&B experiences whether they’re staying local or traveling abroad. They want to engage with hotels, restaurants, and bars on their own terms and are increasingly discovering and booking where to eat and drink across an array of channels.”

Advertisement

Marriott International properties can now incorporate SevenRooms’ tools and solutions, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), on-premise table management, waitlist management, marketing automation, email marketing, order management, and review aggregation.

“Marriott’s hospitality roots began in restaurants, and we want to provide exceptional, unforgettable restaurant experiences for our guests,” said Matthew Von Ertfelda, senior vice president, food and beverage at Marriott International. “With SevenRooms, we’re not only able to provide guests with the experiences they crave, but we can leverage a robust suite of tools to help turn one-time guests into lifelong guests.”