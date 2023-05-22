Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd Opens

Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels, part of Choice Hotels International, Inc., continued its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd. The new hotel joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport as Choice’s Cambria properties in the area.

The 118-room Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd pairs design and amenities with a location in the International Drive Resort area, near attractions like Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Disney World. The Orange County Convention Center is nearby, making the hotel a choice for business travelers.

“The Orlando area is a go-to destination for vacationers and business travelers alike. With a host of popular attractions, activities, and major corporations located nearby, Orlando Universal Blvd is an ideal location to expand Cambria’s upscale offerings to even more travelers in the region,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, upscale development, Choice Hotels. “We look forward to offering guests the tailored amenities and curated design Cambria is known for in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in Orlando.”

The Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd was developed by Supreme International Hotels Inc. There are currently more than 65 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Detroit, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.