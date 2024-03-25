Sensory branding is a powerful marketing strategy that engages guests’ senses to create a memorable and immersive experience. This valuable tool enhances guest satisfaction and builds brand loyalty. Here’s how.
1Scent marketing.
Infuse the hotel’s signature scent in common areas, spa, and guestrooms. For example, a beachfront hotel might use a subtle coconut or ocean breeze fragrance to evoke a seaside atmosphere. Offer guests scented amenities like soaps, shampoos, and candles. Use aromatherapy in your spa or fitness center.
2Soundscape design.
Curate a relaxing soundscape in public spaces and rooms. Use sound-masking materials to reduce noise in rooms and hallways. Offer white noise machines or earplugs for guests who are sensitive to noise. Create a custom soundscape for your hotel, like a mountain lodge playing soft forest sounds or a crackling fireplace soundtrack to enhance the rustic experience.
3Customized music playlists.
Because it’s such a powerful tool for evoking emotions, play music to create a positive, unforgettable guest experience. Create unique playlists matching the hotel’s ambiance and target audience. For instance, a boutique hotel catering to Millennials might play trendy indie music in its lobby and restaurants. Consider the hotel’s different zones and craft playlists to those specific areas, like the fitness center, pool, spa, and lobby. The music you play in your hotel can also help create a sense of place and reflect the destination’s culture. Consider partnering with local musicians to provide guests a unique, authentic musical experience.
4Leverage VR and AR.
Hotels can utilize virtual reality and augmented reality to offer virtual hotel tours and destination experiences. Guests can explore their rooms before arrival and check out local attractions, restaurants, and shops. AR allows hotels to create and personalize interactive wayfinding systems with digital signage to help guests navigate the property and find the necessary amenities or services. Younger guests can participate in scavenger hunts, games, or other AR-powered activities.
5Interactive experiences.
Engage guests with interactive social activities designed to stimulate their senses. For example, a wine-themed hotel could offer wine-tasting sessions where guests can smell, taste, and learn about different varieties.
As you develop your sensory branding strategy, consider your guests’ requirements and preferences. To create a cohesive, memorable experience, ensure the branding’s consistency across all marketing materials and hotel property. Maintain authenticity with your hotel’s brand and location. Ask your guests for feedback on your sensory branding efforts to confirm its effectiveness and success in meeting expectations. Hoteliers should use sensory branding strategically to set the mood, create a sense of place, and evoke emotions to deliver a truly immersive, elevated experience for their guests.