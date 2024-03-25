5 Interactive experiences.

Engage guests with interactive social activities designed to stimulate their senses. For example, a wine-themed hotel could offer wine-tasting sessions where guests can smell, taste, and learn about different varieties.

As you develop your sensory branding strategy, consider your guests’ requirements and preferences. To create a cohesive, memorable experience, ensure the branding’s consistency across all marketing materials and hotel property. Maintain authenticity with your hotel’s brand and location. Ask your guests for feedback on your sensory branding efforts to confirm its effectiveness and success in meeting expectations. Hoteliers should use sensory branding strategically to set the mood, create a sense of place, and evoke emotions to deliver a truly immersive, elevated experience for their guests.