Aperture Hotels Shares Growth From Past 12 Months

ATLANTA—Officials of Aperture Hotels announced the company added 12 hotels to its portfolio over the past 12 months. Located from Florida to California, the 12 new properties are comprised of Hilton-, Marriott-, and IHG-branded hotels, as well as some independent flags.

“We have enjoyed strong, steady growth over the past 12 months and plan to continue this trajectory moving forward,” said Charles Oswald, president and CEO, Aperture Hotels. “Our pipeline remains robust, and we are on track to announce another new deal in the next few days.

The new hotels include the Hotel Spero – San Francisco and Clair Tappaan Lodge – Lake Tahoe Area, in addition to a Voco soft-brand conversion, four Hampton Inns, two Holiday Inn Express hotels, a Fairfield Inn, a Tru, and other independents.

“The hotels greatly expand our geographic reach, with a half dozen in Tennessee, two in Texas, two in California, and one each in Florida and Wisconsin,” Oswald added. “This creates greater economies of scale for our owners, as well as the ability to share relevant best market practices for our regional and general managers, all ultimately providing better financial results and stronger guest satisfaction scores.

Last year for the company included growth in market share gains (up 3 percent RGI), profit margins (up 5 percent), guest experience gains (up 36 percent in brand top quartile ranking), and improvement to employee engagement and retention (up 18 percent).

To accommodate its growth and drive operational execution, Aperture added multiple corporate executives over the past year.

“We have been extremely fortunate to compile a phenomenal team of experts with more than 600 hotels worth of combined hospitality operations experience,” Oswald noted. “Our latest moves greatly expand our commercial strategy, accounting, and property-level operational capabilities. Sarah, Alyssa, Taylor, Andrew, and Christina are at the top of their individual fields, and we look forward to their direction as we continue our nationwide growth plans.”

Aperture’s newest hires include:

Sarah Garcia, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy

Alyssa Quezada, Vice President of Commercial Strategy

Taylor Hall, Vice President of Operations

Andrew Reichert, Senior Vice President of Hotel Accounting

Christina Hollis, Regional Director of Operations

“We also take great pride in the fact that we have built a female-majority team across the entire company, and not just at the ground level, but also at the leadership level. That means our VPs, directors, and above exceeds 50 percent women, as well as our corporate back-office support team, general managers, and our entire employee base,” Oswald stated. “Who else can say that? Numerous studies have proven that more diverse leadership results in stronger financial results and an overall stronger, more inclusive work environment. Our team is further proof, and we look forward to reaping the rewards going forward.”