Welcoming a Challenge

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Prior to joining the hospitality industry, I was a consultant who spent countless nights on the road. I saw first-hand how important it was to my routine to have a warm welcome and a great guest experience. I saw that this is an industry that is ultimately about taking care of people, and that’s a mission I believe in. We’re in a privileged position to be able to facilitate guests’ travel during the moments that matter in their lives—whether that’s visiting loved ones, closing an important business deal, or relishing a well-earned vacation.



Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve had several important mentors throughout my career. Through their actions, they’ve shown me the importance of having an advocate and champion, as well as someone who will share honest feedback and challenge your thinking. Having the benefit of these kinds of relationships has been extremely motivating for me and has set a clear example for how I strive to show up as a leader.



What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Hospitality is about taking care of people and it’s important that the industry embodies that ethos through our actions. As an industry, we’ve made tremendous strides in diversity and inclusion over the last few years, but there’s still much more work that needs to be done. I’m proud to be part of a company that supports these efforts. In an effort to strengthen the pipeline of female franchisees, Choice launched and continues to enhance the HERtels by Choice Hotels program. Looking to the future, I’m encouraged by the industry’s progress to include more voices, backgrounds, and experiences to fill our talent pipeline and take on leadership roles.