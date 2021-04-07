SAN DIEGO, California – RMS North America, a leading provider of property management systems to the hospitality industry, announced the launch of RMS Web, a website development service available to all hotels looking to grow their brand and online presence.

There is an elevated priority around consumer-facing websites in 2021. Consumers are savvy when researching travel options, along with a compressed booking window makes the need for hotels to update their sites more critical than ever.

RMS Simplifies the Web Presence

RMS Web integrates with RMS’s cloud-based property management system or can act as a stand-alone site and features professionally-designed websites with a reservation integration. Customized to individual customer needs and led by its specialized team of marketing experts, RMS Web is designed to increase search engine ranking, website traffic, bookings, and revenue for properties.

“With the likelihood of travel increasing considerably by the end of 2021, the need for our clients to have access to cost-effective solutions that will directly impact their bottoms lines is more critical than ever,” noted Matthew Galbraith, director of operations for RMS. “Our clients are facing increased demand at a time when their customers are demanding enhanced online experiences. By integrating custom website solutions with our current property management and reservation technology, we are bringing easy to maintain interfaces to hoteliers that will, in turn, enhance their customer’s booking experience.”

Reach New Customers

The hospitality industry has a chance to capture the new remote workforce that experts predict will hold for some time. Per a recent American Express Global Travel Trends Report, 54% of consumers say that the freedom and flexibility of being able to work while they travel/vacation is appealing. These behavior shifts may also offer opportunities for changing demographics; that’s where an updated or new website design, content, and imagery can better reflect a property’s expanded customer base.