IRVING, Texas — Spire Hospitality, a nationally recognized third-party hotel management company, has expanded its portfolio’s geographic footprint to New Jersey with the addition of Marriott Park Ridge.

“Our growing portfolio validates our excellent performance as a third-party management company”, said Chris Russell, CEO of Spire Hospitality. “Our proven track record of financial results for our owners, as well as the passion that our team has for guest service and employee culture, is a great fit for the Marriott Park Ridge. We’re excited to add this hotel to our portfolio and look forward to working with all the talented team members already in place at the property.”

Located in Park Ridge, New Jersey, Marriott Park Ridge, which underwent extensive renovations in 2018, has 289 contemporary guest rooms and suites; three on-site dining options; 18,000 square feet of event space; a 24-hour fitness center; and indoor and outdoor pools.

Each guest room and suite has luxury bedding, a flat-panel TV with premium channels, updated outlets and technology ports, and a large walk-in shower. Room service is available.

The hotel’s dining options include: Brae’s, where guests can order a hearty breakfast; Brae’s Lounge, a lobby lounge with classic American lunch fare, signature cocktails, and craft beers on the menu; and Sean O’Casey’s, an authentic Irish pub, which offers traditional Irish cuisine and local favorites.

With event space totaling 18,000 square feet, the hotel’s largest capacity venue offers 8,448 square feet and up to 11 maximum breakout rooms for events of all sizes and types.

Marriott Park Ridge is a short distance from MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, Woodcliff Lake, Van Saun County Park, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, The Outlets at Bergen Town Center, and New York City.