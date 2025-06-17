SAN FRANCISCO, California—Sojern and HotelKey announced the launch of a real-time guest feedback integration. This native feature, built directly into the HotelKey property management system (PMS), enables hotels to collect and act on in-stay guest feedback in real time, marking an advancement in guest experience technology.

This new capability builds on the partnership announced in April 2024, which integrated Sojern’s guest experience solutions with HotelKey’s PMS to help hoteliers grow profitability and the end-to-end guest journey. Now, Sojern and HotelKey deliver this native integration for capturing real-time guest feedback and ratings within the PMS environment. This innovation modernizes feedback loops, enabling hotels to move beyond reactive, post-stay surveys and offering a proactive, in-the-moment resolution model.

“Together with HotelKey, we’re not just enhancing the guest experience–we’re introducing an innovation that drives guest satisfaction through a two-way native integration for instant guest engagement, AI responses for real-time service at scale and timely alerts to address guest issues in the moment,” said Baskar Manivannan, vice president, guest engagement platform, Sojern. “This is a uniquely powerful capability that allows hoteliers to act on insights in real time, creating seamless guest experiences and stronger returns.”

The technical integration is currently being deployed across properties, with expansion planned across HotelKey’s portfolio of over 16,000 hotels worldwide, including Red Roof. By surfacing in-stay feedback in real time within the PMS, hotel staff can take immediate action on service issues, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering a personalized guest experience across both branded and independent hotels.

“The integration of HotelKey with Sojern holds great promise for Red Roof as we continue to invest in our business to create value for our franchisees and guests,” said Sharee Brell, senior vice president of technology, Red Roof. “Streamlining operations and delivering real-time guest feedback and connectivity through the PMS is smart technology, which we believe will result in better service and an elevated experience for all stakeholders.”

“As a PMS built for modern hospitality, we’re proud to partner with Sojern to bring cutting-edge capabilities to our customers,” said Fareed Ahmad, CEO, HotelKey. “This integration reflects our shared commitment to bringing industry-first innovations to market, empowering hoteliers with tools that drive both operational excellence and guest satisfaction.”