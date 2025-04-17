BOB Hotels Deploys Combination of olive and Stayntouch

VENICE BEACH, California—BOB Hotels announced the deployment of a combination of Stayntouch, a leader in cloud-based, guest-centric hotel technology and property management system (PMS) and olive, the industry’s first AI-powered booking engine.

With this partnership, BOB Hotels is updating guest-centric booking by combining a three-click journey with real-time personalization and intelligent merchandising — all powered by live guest data.

“Guests don’t care about your tech stack,” said Jānis Krums of BOB Hotels. “They care about how it feels to book a room. olive and Stayntouch make it feel seamless, smart, and guest-first.”

Why BOB Hotels Chose olive x Stayntouch

By pairing Stayntouch’s flexible, cloud-native PMS with olive’s AI-powered, natively embedded booking engine, hotels like BOB Hotels can:

Boost conversions through personalized booking journeys tailored to guest location, referral source, and travel segment.

Optimize experiences in real-time, adjusting offers based on user behavior, seasonality, and real-time intent signals.

Accelerate revenue growth through the booking of upsells, experiences, and group room blocks.

Leverage rich booking data to power smarter marketing, from attribution and retargeting to lookalike audience creation and marketing automation.

“When you pair Stayntouch with olive’s smart, real-time booking system, you see real results. We’re seeing brands like BOB Hotels connect with their guests in ways that not only create seamless experiences but also boost their bottom line and keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes. That’s what gets me excited—seeing hotels turn great guest moments into success stories for their business.” said Jacob Messina, CEO of Stayntouch.

“The future of hotel commerce is guest-centric and data-driven,” said Eric Lutz, CEO of olive. “Every hotel deserves technology that’s built around their guests, not around their systems. With Stayntouch and olive, hotels like BOB Hotels deliver the kind of intuitive, personalized booking experience guests deserve while growing their business at the same time.”