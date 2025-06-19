Zucchetti North America Brings Lybra Assistant to Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—Zucchetti North America launched a next-generation revenue management system (RMS) to the North American market at HITEC Indianapolis: Lybra Assistant combines real-time demand data, advanced machine learning, and a user-friendly interface to deliver actionable insights, automated rate recommendations, and control over hotels’ revenue strategy.

Lybra Assistant is an RMS in Europe with more than 1,600 hotels using the system, which have experienced improvements in revenue and operational efficiency. Lybra Assistant is for all properties with more than 20 rooms, from independent hotels and branded groups, and those offering both leisure and business segments. The RMS simplifies revenue management by tracking real-time pick-up trends, monitoring competitor rates, and receiving data-backed price recommendations for the next 365 days automatically updated across all online distribution channels.

Unlike traditional RMS that primarily use historical, competitor, and market data to provide pricing recommendations, the Lybra Assistant algorithm also analyzes millions of flight searches (obtained from integrations with leading metasearch booking channels) and booking pace to anticipate future demand from feeder markets before it materializes. This enables proactive engagement with potential guests in high-demand feeder markets before it becomes apparent to competitors, which is an important tool to remain profitable, even off-season or during times of weakened demand.

“At Lybra, our focus has always been to leverage the power of Big Data and advanced AI to close the gap between raw data and accurate decision-making by delivering easy-to-understand, action-oriented, real-time business intelligence and forecasting tools that drive unmatched profitability,” said Fulvio Giannetti, CEO, Lybra. “We have already successfully enabled hotels worldwide to improve their operational efficiency and dramatically increase their revenue, and through the launch of the RMS with Zucchetti North America, we are excited for the opportunity to help North American hotels experience similar results at their properties.”

Advertisement

“The North American market is flooded with options when it comes to hotel operational solutions, but it’s rare to be able to offer clients something truly innovative,“ said Mark Lewis-Brown, CEO and president, Zucchetti North America. “The addition of Lybra Assistant—with its one-of-a-kind flight search module to predict future demand pressure—into the Zucchetti North America tech stack means that we can now offer everything that North American hoteliers need to effectively manage their online distribution, improve the guest booking experience, and increase profitability.”