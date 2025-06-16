RMS Launches Next-Generation Booking Engine

INDIANAPOLIS—RMS has launched its next-generation booking engine at HITEC 2025, delivering a faster and intuitive experience to boost direct bookings and meet guest expectations. Built with a mobile-first, responsive design that allows booking across all devices with fewer clicks and faster load times, guests can navigate the reservation process whether they’re booking from a laptop or smartphone.

The new platform also lays the foundation for AI-driven guest journeys. Properties can plug in chatbots across their website, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or other channels to handle inquiries, apply discounts, and process payments.

The RMS booking engine enables a future where AI front desks are working 24/7 to manage enquiries and maximize ADR. Handing off to the booking engine, the guest is dropped into the right step, whether that’s a pre-populated cart ready for checkout or a reservation-change screen, so they can confirm their booking in seconds. This transfer maximizes efficiency, unlocks new revenue opportunities, and delivers personalized experiences with less manual effort.

The booking journey starts with room details. Each listing highlights its three attributes, such as an ocean view or king-size bed, directly in the search results to help guests make faster, more informed choices.

Finally, payments are also seamless. With RMS Pay integrated and native to the booking engine, guests complete transactions without being redirected, creating a smoother checkout experience that reduces friction, builds trust, and lifts conversion rates.

Adam Seskis, CEO at RMS, said, “We’ve designed our next-generation booking engine to help properties capture more direct bookings, reduce reliance on third-party channels, and minimize lost revenue from abandoned carts. By simplifying the guest experience and removing unnecessary friction, we’re giving operators a powerful tool to grow revenue, lower acquisition costs, and deliver a better guest experience from the very first interaction.”