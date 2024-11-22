LAS VEGAS— The Rio Hotel & Casino has joined the Destination by Hyatt brand, following the completion of the resort’s first phase of its $340 million property-wide transformation. As part of the Destination by Hyatt brand and World of Hyatt loyalty program, Rio connects guests and members to the city. Rio is owned and managed by Dreamscape Companies.

As the largest property within Hyatt’s global hotel portfolio, based on room count, and the first Destination by Hyatt hotel in Nevada, Rio grows World of Hyatt’s brand footprint.

“We are proud to welcome the new Rio Hotel & Casino to our Destination by Hyatt brand portfolio, celebrating Hyatt’s commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind experiences in key markets that matter most to our World of Hyatt members and guests,” said Mike Waddell, senior vice president, global franchise operations, Hyatt. “Rio is an icon reborn, and its legacy and unique character live on. We are excited for our members and guests to discover the experiences that make Rio Las Vegas a standout destination for global travelers.”

Phase one of Rio’s $340 million renovation included the redesign and modernization of the all-suite resort’s 1,500-room Ipanema Tower with a new look inspired by Rio de Janeiro. The hotel also recently shared six new and different culinary destinations within the new Canteen Food Hall, 220,000 square feet of renovated meetings and convention space, a revamped pool district with four pools catering to both adults and families, and more than 500 new slot machines and 30 table games on the resort’s casino floor. The renovation is part of a larger vision to create a lifestyle experience.

Other updates from the resort’s phase-one renovation include the openings of Lapa Lounge, a cocktail destination inspired by Rio de Janeiro’s Lapa neighborhood; and Luckley Tavern & Grill, a casual dining destination serving an approachable menu. In addition, Chris Kuroda and Andrew Giffin have created a programmable light show for the resort’s exterior.

Phase two of the resort’s renovation will focus on redesigning and modernizing the Masquerade Tower guestrooms and public spaces with cohesive guest experience across the entire property.

“Rio’s Destination by Hyatt brand affiliation marks an exciting new chapter for our resort through our progressive evolution,” said Patrick Miller, president and CEO of Rio Hotel & Casino. “We’ve not only reenergized the resort’s design and experience, but we’ve proudly honored its legacy as a quintessential Las Vegas icon, providing World of Hyatt members and global travelers with even more ways to immerse themselves in our destination’s fun, energetic and eclectic atmosphere.”

Rio participates in World of Hyatt. Rio Hotel & Casino is a short distance from the Las Vegas Strip and less than a 15-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport.