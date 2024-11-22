Killington Mountain Lodge Names Waterford Hotel Group Operator

WATERFORD, Connecticut—Waterford Hotel Group announced its appointment as the operator for the 102-room Killington Mountain Lodge, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, located in central Vermont’s Green Mountains.

Killington Mountain Lodge offers access to Killington Resort’s skiing, snowboarding, and seasonal activities. The property has nearly 3,000 square feet of total event space. Additional amenities include a pub, outdoor hot tub, fitness center, and Starbucks. Owned by Mission Hill Hospitality, the lodge is a destination for both leisure and business travelers.

“We are thrilled to add the Killington Mountain Lodge to our growing portfolio and to further expand our successful relationship with Mission Hill to six properties,” said Michael Heaton, president of Waterford Hotel Group. “This iconic property aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences in stunning locations.”