CHICAGO—World of Hyatt announced a partnership with Under Canvas, giving guests access to experiences and stays at Under Canvas’ 13 outdoor resorts. The new alliance provides members with access to upscale experiences across many U.S. national parks and other outdoor destinations. World of Hyatt members can now book their stays at Under Canvas camps and its newest outdoor resort, ULUM Moab, through Hyatt.

“Travelers are looking for new and unique experiences to reconnect with nature in off-the-beaten-path locations. By adding these luxury outdoor camps to World of Hyatt, we are bringing more memorable travel experiences for our guests and members,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “Hyatt offers one of the fastest-growing luxury portfolios globally and with the inclusion of these incredible Under Canvas camps in World of Hyatt, we continue to double down on this focus and bring immense value to our rapidly growing member base.”

The Under Canvas and ULUM outdoor resorts offer World of Hyatt members outdoor experiences. Spread across destinations in the United States, such as Montana’s Yellowstone National Park, Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, Acadia National Park in Maine, and Yosemite National Park in California (anticipated opening in May 2025), Under Canvas camps offer upscale hospitality with safari-inspired tents and complimentary programming such as nightly campfires with s’mores, board games, yoga, and kid’s activities. The camps also offer food and beverage options through menus that embrace seasonality.

The outdoor resorts in the partnership include:

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon

Under Canvas Grand Canyon

Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase

Under Canvas Moab

Under Canvas Zion

ULUM Moab

“Under Canvas is the leading outdoor resort company in the United States, with 13 locations outside of national parks and adventurous destinations such as Acadia, Glacier, Moab, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion,” said Matt Gaghen, CEO of Under Canvas. “We’re looking forward to welcoming World of Hyatt members to our beautiful, safari-inspired camps so that they can experience true comfort in nature in these amazing destinations. This exciting collaboration with Hyatt will further our goal of connecting more people with extraordinary places, people, and the planet by enhancing access to the outdoors.”

Under Canvas’ five “Grand Circle” camps across Utah and Arizona are the first DarkSky-certified resorts in the world as they minimize light pollution and protect the night sky. Grounded in its ‘Mindful Approach’ ethos, the camps are designed to reduce disturbance, maximize open spaces, and flow with the natural topography of the land.

In an effort to reduce energy and water usage, Under Canvas camps have pull-chain showers, low-flow toilets, rechargeable battery pack chargers, and low-level lighting. Under Canvas’ safari-inspired tents provide king-size beds, linens, USB charging packs, bedside lanterns, and a wood-burning stove, with most tent types offering private decks with views and ensuite bathrooms. To encourage immersion in nature, Under Canvas camps do not offer WiFi. For tech-savvy travelers, ULUM Moab offers WiFi connection in its lobby lounge and restaurant.