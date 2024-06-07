Red Roof Promotes Lisa Jordan to Vice President of Marketing

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof promoted Lisa Jordan to vice president of marketing. With nearly 20 years in the hospitality industry, Jordan joined Red Roof in 2021 to lead an integrated digital marketing team. Her leadership has spanned the company’s digital platforms from web to advertising to social media. She played a role in enhancing Red Roof’s website and collaborated with communication, sales, revenue management, and operations to create an improved customer experience and drive revenue.

“I look forward to the opportunity my new role offers to continue delivering Red Roof’s value to our guests and owners,” said Jordan. “I have a strong team and a clear mission to meet the evolving expectations of travelers. This team has the creativity, smarts, and resolve to meet today’s challenges and build new successes for our brand.”

“Lisa is a powerful asset on our leadership team and a secret weapon in our marketing mix,” said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof chief marketing officer. “Her promotion is right for the company and a reflection of the value she brings to this critical function, and I know that she will succeed in her new role.”

Jordan is responsible for developing and executing the company’s marketing and digital strategies to drive business growth and enhance the brand.