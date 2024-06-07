The Access Group Acquires SHR

LONDON—The Access Group added SHR to its AI-powered end-to-end platform for hotels. Access will pair SHR’s capabilities with those of Guestline, a property management software (PMS) with customers across DACH and Europe, which it acquired last year. SHR’s 2,000 hotel customers will join Guestline’s 3,000 properties, with all clients of the Access Hospitality division.

The acquisition of SHR, based in Houston, Texas, will enable Access to make further inroads into the U.S. market and serve larger hotel groups, which often have more complex distribution needs than smaller boutique and independent operators. The Access Group has more than 7,000 employees worldwide and provides software solutions to over a dozen other sectors.

Access uses a modular approach, which allows hoteliers to design their tech stack according to need, but where the components are still natively integrated.

SHR comprises a central reservation system, internet booking engine, customer relationship manager, revenue management system, and digital marketing and loyalty program tools. Its use of AI means the content guests see on direct booking sites is tailored to them, increasing relevance for customers and helping hoteliers maximize revenues through conversion, upselling, and cross-selling.

The appointment of Jonah Paransky as Access president of the Americas earlier this year demonstrates the Group’s investment in developing the organization. This, combined with the acquisition of ERP provider Construction Industry Solutions (COINS) in 2022, galvanizes the Group’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the U.S. market. The company has a presence in Europe and APAC. The Group’s hospitality division already supports over 20,000 hotels, multi-site pubs and bars, restaurants, food-to-go, and leisure operators with software designed to enhance guest experiences and improve venues’ profitability.

Jonah Paransky, Access Group President, Americas, said, “This deal has taken us a step closer to achieving our goal of being the global go-to technology partner for hotels, helping them deliver exceptional guest experiences and increase their profitability. SHR’s pioneering use of technology and laser focus on customer experience make it a natural fit for Access. This acquisition is a key milestone in our drive to grow our market share in the United States and tap into the massive growth opportunity the market presents.”

Rod Jimenez, CEO SHR, said, “We are thrilled to announce that Access has acquired SHR. This strategic move for SHR brings a wealth of benefits to our customers. They’ll gain access to a complete suite of products and services, including hospitality-specific HR, payroll, learning management, and staff scheduling software. They’ll be able to draw on the expertise of Access’ extensive network of partners and find opportunities to learn, collaborate, and grow with a larger community of customers. We look forward to working with Access to accelerate capabilities and innovation across products, customer support, and security.”