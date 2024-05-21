Red Roof Opens Two Hotels in North Carolina and Virginia

Red Roof shared the opening of two hotels: the Red Roof Inn Charlotte-Airport and the Red Roof Inn Doswell-Kings Dominion. More details about the openings are below.

Red Roof Inn Charlotte-Airport

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Charlotte-Airport. Owner Shree Shradhaa Saburi LLC invested approximately $700,000 in renovations to the property, which included painting the exterior, updating the guestroom bathrooms, installing new guestroom seating and a new coffee bar, and new bedding.

Located off I-85, the 108-room Red Roof Inn Charlotte-Airport offers free WiFi, coffee in the lobby, a coin laundry, and a snack center. Red Roof Inn Charlotte-Airport is a pet-friendly hotel.

The hotel is located near several area landmarks and destinations, including the U.S. National Whitewater Center, the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Billy Graham Library, the Harvey B Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture, the Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and the Carolina Raptor Center. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), and Gastonia Municipal Airport (AKH).

Red Roof Inn Doswell-Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Virginia—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Doswell-Kings Dominion. Owner SJ Hotel LLC invested $1.2 million in renovations to the property, which included upgrading guestrooms and public bathrooms; installing new bedding, mattresses, and a coffee bar; new paint throughout the interior of the property; and new vending machines.

The 108-room Red Roof Inn Doswell-Kings Dominion offers guests free WiFi, coffee in the lobby, and expanded cable. Red Roof Inn Doswell-Kings Dominion is a pet-friendly hotel.

The hotel is located near several area landmarks and destinations, including Kings Dominion Theme Park, Kings Dominion Soak City, North Anna Battlefield Park, Meadow Farm Museum, Pendleton Golf Club, Totopotomoy Creek Battlefield Park, and Dominion Raceway & Entertainment. Richmond International Airport (RIC) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) are a short drive away.