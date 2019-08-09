Radisson Opens In Silicon Valley Following Multimillion Dollar Renovation

Radisson announced the opening of Radisson Hotel Sunnyvale-Silicon Valley. The hotel, previously a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, underwent an extensive renovation to join the hotel’s portfolio. It is now the only newly renovated full-service hotel in the city of Sunnyvale. Guests can now enjoy a contemporary look and feel featuring the new Radisson design, focusing on providing a comfortable and natural environment and creating experiences that center around social spaces. The renovations include a lobby transformation with stylish furnishings, updated guest rooms, meeting spaces, restaurant and amenities. The hotel is owned by Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), which has agreed to invest more than $50 million in renovations across its portfolio of hotels under Radisson’s brands.

“HPT has been a longstanding partner of ours and we are thrilled by their commitment to investing in our portfolio of hotels enabling Radisson to continue delivering exceptional hospitality to guests,” said Ken Greene, president, Americas, Radisson. “This hotel is a wonderful representation of our five-year strategic plan in action, as we aim to streamline consistency among Radisson hotels with our contemporary design inspired by the balance and harmony of the Scandinavian way of life.”

The newly renovated hotel is located near major corporations for business travelers, and the hotel offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby company offices. The hotel features 180 guest rooms and suites set back in area with an outdoor heated pool. The hotel’s premier restaurant and bar, Radisson Bar & Grill (RBG), focuses on clean and healthy eating featuring an array of vegetarian and vegan dishes, along with South American inspired entrees. Guests also have the option of California wines and locally sourced beers. The hotel also features plenty of collaborative social workspaces with conveniently located power outlets. A 24-hour fitness center and business center complete the convenience focused experience for guests.

Advertisement

The hotel can also serve as a venue for meetings and special events. There is 2,000 square feet of flexible meeting space that can accommodate up to 175 people. The hotel offers free high-speed internet, audio-visual equipment, catering and an event coordinator. Event staff can also create a customized website highlighting details of the event for attendees.

“We are excited to welcome guests into our beautifully refreshed hotel,” said Ray Assemi, the hotel’s regional general manager. “Our team has worked diligently to create a unique stay experience, which includes everything from the beautiful design, convenient amenities and the top-notch hospitality we provide, catering to the needs of each guest.”