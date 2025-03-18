NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. introduced new prototypes for Comfort and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson that will provide more revenue-driving spaces for owners within the same footprint. In addition, the brand identities for both Comfort and Country Inn & Suites have been sharpened to create distinction within the marketplace for travelers. Throughout the year, Choice Hotels plans on testing and rolling out a series of new brand hallmarks, including an updated breakfast offering, furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) packages, and more.

“Choice Hotels is committed to growing and strengthening both Comfort and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson by ensuring we are providing incredible value and return for both owners and guests,” said Judd Wadholm, senior vice president and general manager of Choice Hotels’ Core Brands, which include upper midscale, midscale, and economy brands. “With an average 90 percent brand recognition for both brands, deep expertise in the upper midscale segment, and newly refined brand identities—combined with the power of Choice Hotels’ franchisee support system—we’re creating an environment to help drive hotel performance.”

To shape these updates, Choice Hotels sought owner feedback, conducted a study of what customers care about most in a hotel experience, and leveraged its knowledge of the upper midscale guest, identifying unmet opportunities within the landscape. What emerged were refreshed brand positionings and prototypes designed to provide guests with the value they are looking for at an operating cost favorable for owners looking to expand or get into this category.

Comfort

With more than 2,100 locations and 122 in the pipeline, Comfort provides an open lobby for a clear line of sight to its breakfast area and lounge seating space, so that guests feel familiar with their location, easing them into a relaxed stay. With a hallmark “Comfort Way” of service, guests experience a greeting from staff and localized postcards.

In the updated prototype, the hotel lobby, breakfast, and flex room areas have been adapted to incorporate a more intuitive design that features updated furniture finishes and an energizing space for guests to work, play, and eat. Bright colors are in the guestrooms and public spaces, putting guests in a positive frame of mind.

Prototype details:

Increased revenue-generating spaces: The prototype adds three keys within the existing property footprint.

An estimated 30 percent reduction in the number of stock-keeping units (SKU) in the FF&E package makes it easier to order and ship materials, and thus faster to open new or conversion hotels.

An estimated 30 percent reduction in the number of stock-keeping units (SKU) in the FF&E package makes it easier to order and ship materials, and thus faster to open new or conversion hotels. Optimization of Rise & Shine prototype: The new prototype enhances the Rise & Shine prototype, which was introduced in 2023 with a contemporary design that resonates with guests of all ages. Adopted in more than 140 properties, including Nashville, Huntsville, and Fort Myers, the prototypes increased guest satisfaction scores compared to previous designs.

Country Inn & Suites

The enhanced brand identity for Country Inn & Suites by Radisson draws from a philosophy of generous hospitality, appealing to guests who value a residential ambiance. From the moment they walk through the doors, guests are received with a welcome as the staff greets them with a chocolate chip cookie. The public space invites the guest into a single-story connected lobby and dining space, which draws guests to relax, meet, and enjoy the lobby and hearth.

Prototype details:

Revenue-generating spaces : Through an optimization of the public space and back-of-house layouts, the prototype gained 18 keys while reducing the minimum land footprint required to develop.

: Through an optimization of the public space and back-of-house layouts, the prototype gained 18 keys while reducing the minimum land footprint required to develop. Reduced FF&E implementation costs: The design evolution maintains the legacy of Country Inn & Suites while offering solutions that build upon the experiences that Country guests expect at lower implementation costs for owners.

The design evolution maintains the legacy of Country Inn & Suites while offering solutions that build upon the experiences that Country guests expect at lower implementation costs for owners. Live display to franchisee: Choice Hotels will show Country Inn & Suites’ public space design evolution, finish selections, and approach to implementing the design solution to franchisees at its annual convention.

“Comfort and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson share an inimitable legacy of hospitality and value done right and these updates position each brand for even greater success in today’s evolving business landscape,” said Jenny Aboudou, head of upper midscale at Choice Hotels International. “Choice Hotels has given its brands an edge because we prioritize the voices of our franchisees and are obsessed with studying the dynamic preferences of today’s travelers. These insights have been crucial in shaping our next steps for our upper midscale brands so they can remain the ones customer favor and return to for many years to come.”

Performance

Choice Hotels has maintained its brands, including Country Inn & Suites, which it gained through the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas in 2022. This year, the company announced that Country Inn & Suites achieved a 19-point increase in RevPAR Index, a 20 percent rise in direct online contribution, and an increase in revenue from group and business travelers year-over-year. Choice last year also accomplished development growth in its upper midscale segment with two brands opening a combined 107 hotels last year.