Los Angeles area hotels have been thrust into the spotlight and become critical places of refuge as four major wildfires rage on and continue to wreak havoc in Southern California. As of this morning, the nearly week-long fires have left at least 24 dead with more than 100,000 Los Angeles County residents currently under evacuation orders and more than 87,000 residents under evacuation warnings.

The total area burned by the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires is about 60 square miles. The Hotel Association of Los Angeles (HALA) has put together a list of some 60-plus hotels offering Wildfire Relief Accommodations and discounted rates. The association’s board of directors issued the following statement:

“Hotels are currently taking in thousands of Angelenos who have been displaced by the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires. Many of our hotels are providing guests with discounted rates and the necessities they may have left behind in their evacuation, including toiletries. Many hotels are also taking in pets. Our hotels are also working to donate bedding and personal care items to temporary shelters. We stand ready to continue assisting Angelenos and first responders during the crisis.”

In response, at least a couple of major branded hotel brands, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotel Group, have amended some of their reservation policies and issued statements.

According to a Hilton spokesperson, “Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County. Hilton is closely monitoring the situation with the safety and security of our guests and team members as our top priority. At this time, Hilton properties are open and operational. For guests, modification and cancellation penalties may be waived for stays with arrivals through January 13.”

According to Wyndham, “We are actively monitoring the L.A. wildfires and at this time, the vast majority of our hotels in the area are open and operating, accommodating guests, including local residents and relief crews. For those looking to modify travel plans, many hotels have relaxed cancellation policies.”

Of course, while many hotels are offering relief for guests through discounted rates or free rooms, price gouging remains a concern among local lawmakers. According to California Attorney General Robert Bonta’s office, California law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds, by more than 10 percent, the price a seller charged for an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. For items a seller only began selling after an emergency declaration, the law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds the seller’s cost of the item by more than 50 percent. This law applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline, as well as repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations, and rental housing.

Bonta made the following statement: “California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on housing, gas, food, and other essential supplies. If you see price gouging—or if you’ve been the victim of it—I encourage you to immediately file a complaint with my office online or contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.”

Within the lodging industry, meanwhile, the fires are threatening to impact the upcoming ALIS (Americas Lodging Investment Summit), which is scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles from January 28-30. However, the BHN Group—which manages the conference— has responded by saying “We feel comfortable moving forward with ALIS,” according to Jeff Higley, president, The BHN Group by Northstar.

Higley elaborated, “The JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton L.A. LIVE and Courtyard/Residence Inn Los Angeles L.A. LIVE are not directly in the path of the disaster, flights into the Los Angeles area have had minimal disruption, and local officials have expressed optimism the fires will be contained soon.”