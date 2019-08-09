ATLANTA – Safe Harbor Development has selected Atlanta-based hospitality management group, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, to operate Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, a 217-room hotel in the heart of Music City. The 12-story hotel build, inspired by the lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, will feature a casual-luxe atmosphere, catering to local residents and travelers alike.

Situated in Nashville’s bustling South of Broadway (SoBro) neighborhood, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville will be close to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, Music City Center, Honky Tonk Highway, and more.

“With Davidson’s success to date managing Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort and recent expansion with Davidson Restaurant Group, we saw them as the clear choice to manage this new development where we are debuting two new dining concepts for the brand,” said Safe Harbor Development Owner and President Darby Campbell. “Margaritaville Hotel Nashville will be unlike any hotel in the city where guests can escape from the everyday and enjoy true Southern hospitality with a ‘no worries’ tropical vibe.”

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is set to feature more than 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space; a rooftop deck with a pool, fire pits and live entertainment; a 24-hour fitness center and two new Margaritaville dining concepts, JWB Grill and FINS Bar.

“As we look to the future, we are excited to partner with Safe Harbor Development as we add a third Margaritaville Hotel to our portfolio,” said Davidson Hotels & Resorts Chairman & CEO John Belden. “At Davidson, we dare to be great by pushing boundaries. We feel Margaritaville and Safe Harbor are doing just that by launching the first in-town destination Margaritaville and bringing the island-escapism lifestyle to downtown Nashville.”

John Cohlan, chief executive officer of Margaritaville, added, “As a true lifestyle brand, Margaritaville is a way of living and a state of mind. John Belden and the Davidson team, as managers of our Hollywood Beach Resort, have proven how well they can translate our signature fun and escapism into an authentic lodging experience. Davidson shares our passion for Margaritaville, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with John and his team beyond Hollywood Beach and Nashville.”