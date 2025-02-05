BRUSSELS—Radisson Hotel Group reported a record-breaking year in 2024 after adding almost 40,000 keys to its global brand portfolio, thereby achieving milestones and further strengthening its footprint.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “Despite global geopolitical shifts in 2024, we had a successful year thanks to our relentless efforts to serve our two key customers: the guest and the owner. In 2025, we will continue creating more possibilities and opportunities for all our stakeholders through building on existing segments and partnerships as well as seeking new business avenues. We are grateful to our owners, partners, shareholders, and dedicated teams, whose trust and support enable our joint success.”

With a vision for growth and development set out by Radisson Hotel Group’s transformation plan, the group shared details from the past year:

Since its launch in 2018, the Radisson Collection brand grew in 2024 to nearly 70 hotels and achieved portfolio growth across destinations. This included the signing of the first Radisson Collection properties in Paris and Madrid, the signing of the Group’s third Radisson Collection property in Riyadh, and the opening of flagship hotels in Rome, Italy, and Srinagar, India. The Radisson Collection hotel in the heart of Paris is located in the heritage-protected Haussmann building, near the Louvre Museum and Le Marais neighborhood. In Madrid, the Radisson Collection hotel is set to debut in the Generali building located on Alcala Street—one of Madrid’s prominent avenues.

In collaboration with PPHE Hotel Group, Radisson Hotel Group opened the doors to art’otel London Hoxton in May. The hotel is in the Hoxton neighborhood and combines artwork by Signature Artist D*Face with design. In early 2025, the group is also set to open an art’otel property in Rome, marking the brand’s Italian debut.

Radisson Blu counted over 20 additions to its portfolio, reflecting momentum in EMEA and APAC. This growth included openings and signings in Casablanca, Morocco, where the property is located in the city’s new financial district. The recently opened hotel in Conakry is a landmark addition to Guinea’s capital and is not only a new market entry, but also an expansion of the group’s footprint in West Africa.

Radisson RED expanded into several new markets including Danang, Vietnam; Berlin, Germany; Auckland, New Zealand; Vientiane, Laos); and Abuja, Nigeria. The brand debuted in Ireland with the opening of Radisson RED Galway, located in Galway’s newest neighborhood, Crown Square, and close to Galway’s city center. Whereas Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach, located 200 meters from Patong Beach, marked the debut of the brand in Thailand.

First launched in 2020, Radisson Individuals is a fast-growing brand in APAC with almost 15 additions to the portfolio in the region in 2024, including openings in Udaipur as well as Saket in South Delhi, India. In EMEA, the brand expanded with new properties in Oman, Sardinia, Turkey, France, and the United Kingdom with openings in Surrey, as well as Bolton, where the hotel is attached to the home of Bolton Wanderers Football Club, located in the heart of North West England.

Towards the end of the year, the group rebranded its midscale lifestyle brand, prizeotel, to Prize by Radisson. New hotels under the rebranded name were announced in Gdansk, Poland, and Berlin, Germany.

With over 150 properties in operation and under development, Radisson Hotel Group has new openings and signings announced throughout the year, including an addition to the group’s existing portfolio of hotels in Mauritius.

Stepping into 2025, Radisson Hotel Group will continue to focus on expansions in strategic geographies.