NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. began the next chapter of its reimagination of the Radisson Hotels Americas brands, which it acquired in 2022, with the introduction of new visual identities, including new logos for Radisson, Radisson Blu, and Radisson Individuals. The latest looks draw from these brands’ legacies while embracing Choice Hotels’ vision to shake up the hotel industry’s upscale and upper upscale segments.

The new logos shepherd in a new phase of advancements for these brands under Choice and are among several elements that the company will begin to implement at hotels in the Americas this year following its repositioning of Radisson, Radisson Blu, and Radisson Individuals in 2024 to attract more upscale guests and investors and optimize revenue for owners.

“Since our integration of the Radisson brands, we’ve sharpened their brand propositions to captivate travelers who are looking for a hotel stay that stands above the rest. This year will mark just the beginning of our efforts to translate that vision into something customers can experience and enjoy on property,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, upscale brands, Choice Hotels International. “We are excited to usher in a new era for these beloved Radisson brands. At Choice Hotels, we’re never ones to rest on our laurels. We’re committed to further strengthening and distinguishing these brands within an increasingly competitive landscape so that owners can be confident they’re gaining a truly great value from their investment.”

Later this year, Choice will release new food and beverage concepts at Radisson hotels, along with other enhancements to the guest experience. Starting with an upcoming hotel in Grenada, Radisson Blu properties will have functional Scandinavian-inspired public spaces and guestroom designs, including a “Get Ready Moment” wall housing a vanity and full-sized closet. Choice will also introduce new amenities including shower, hair, and body products at Radisson and Radisson Blu hotels.

All these developments are rooted in the brands’ philosophy of approachability and honoring their heritage of hospitality while also challenging norms in the upscale segments.

Radisson

The 115-year-old Radisson brand was first established in the United States by hotelier Edna Dickerson. In a nod to its roots, the new Radisson logo references the original signage with an uppercase font that was once displayed on hotels across the country. The modern interpretation presents an elongated typeface.

Radisson Blu

The first Radisson Blue hotel opened as the SAS Hotel in Denmark in 1960, was designed by architect Arne Jacobsen and was heralded as a design-forward hotel, a hallmark retained by the brand today. The new Radisson Blu logo honors this heritage of Scandinavian design. A minimalist gradient typeface and the wide spacing between the letters draws people in. Radisson Blu hotels attract travelers seeking a stay that combines style with substance, innovation with comfort, and a sense of belonging.

Radisson Individuals

The new Radisson Individuals logo is subtle, accentuating the individual character of the boutique and independent hotels in the soft brand collection. The logo harmonizes with Radisson Blu’s, its companion in the upper upscale segment, to reflect an elevated hotel stay.

Radisson-branded properties will begin showing the new visual identities through property signage and other on-site materials this year, starting with the Radisson Hotel El Paso Airport in Texas and the Radisson Blu Fargo in North Dakota.

In 2025, guests can visit new Radisson-branded properties in leisure destinations. This includes the recently opened Radisson near the historic center of Puebla, one of Mexico’s most visited cities, as well as upcoming Radisson hotels opening in Playa Caracol, Panama, and in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Choice has also invested in the Radisson-branded hotels in its portfolio. This year, it will begin a $15 million renovation of the Radisson Blu Mall of America, turning it into an anchor hotel that includes the reimagined Radisson Blu brand. It also completed a renovation of the Radisson Salt Lake City Hotel, with new designs in the lobby, guestrooms, and meeting spaces. A second phase of the renovation will be completed this year and will include the addition of 215 West, an on-site coffee shop.