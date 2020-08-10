Positioning Hotels to Drive Business in the Second Half of 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues this summer, people are traveling less—if at all—and booking hotels at a much lower rate. As restrictions are gradually lifted, some may still be wary of traveling, but more and more people will be looking to get back on the road. Below are a few strategies for hoteliers to position their properties to attract new business during the second half of 2020.

Be transparent about health and safety measures.

Travelers are interested in booking hotels that maintain a clean and safe environment, so it’s important for properties to communicate all of the steps they are taking. Create a landing page that outlines all of the protocols and guidelines that the hotel has in place, as well as the steps that guests should take to ensure safety so they know what to expect. Share this information in emails, social media posts, on the hotel’s Google My Business profile, on travel listings sites, and in other marketing such as digital ads.

Implement contactless technology.

Hotels have started to adopt new technology and software that provides guests with an easy, contactless experience during their stay. These solutions span a wide range—from contactless check-in and QR codes for room service or restaurant ordering to voice-controlled technology and robot ambassadors that deliver items to guestrooms.

Promote special offers and packages.

Many people are opting to drive to vacation destinations within a few hours from home. Hotels can cater to these road trip travelers by promoting staycations, reducing rates for weekdays, offering meal vouchers, or creating long weekend getaway packages. Consider offering flexible bookings and cancellations. Don’t forget to share all these promotions, and highlight things to do in the area that are safe and socially-distanced that will provide travelers with a memorable experience.

Prepare for direct and easy booking.

Pandemic or not, guests are looking for the easiest way possible to make their travel plans. Provide a direct link to book a stay on the hotel’s website, on call-to-action buttons, in bio links across social media accounts, in profiles for travel listing websites, and in email promotions. If customers have to search for this information, they’ll give up and move on to another property.

Reach out to corporate customers.

With offices closed and most employees working from home right now, companies are looking for new ways to do business. Offer hotel rooms as a place where employees can have a private space to get work done. Host small, socially-distanced meetings in hotel conference rooms or offer space for production setups to run virtual or hybrid meetings.