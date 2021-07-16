Port-O-Call Hotel in Ocean City, N.J., Is Receiving a Redesign

PHILADELPHIA—APOP, a women-owned boutique design firm delivering the conceptual vision, interior design, and branded styling for hospitality environments, has completed the redesign of the Port-O-Call Hotel in Ocean City, N.J. The design of 68 ocean-facing guestrooms, including eight room types, will bring a refresh to the property, which originally opened on the boardwalk in 1966.

“We elevated the look and feel of the rooms, without changing the style that the hotel’s returning guests have enjoyed over the years,” said Erica Harmelin, owner and creative director of APOP. “We brought a sense of comfortable luxury to the rooms that will welcome visitors with a freshwater, sun, and sand theme complemented by the ocean views.”

APOP worked closely with DAC Art Consulting to create an art program for Port-O-Call Hotel that uses local artists to freshen the artwork of the 55-year old property. The rooms also feature tufted headboards and case goods by Bryan Ashley, light fixtures by Trinity Lighting, and carpet by ShawContract. Installation of the new design is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.