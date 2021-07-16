McLEAN, Virginia—Tru by Hilton, Hilton’s midscale brand, is marking its five-year anniversary with the opening of its milestone 200th hotel. This feat represents the growth the brand has experienced since its launch in 2016, adding nearly 100 hotels to its portfolio since the beginning of 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic.

The midscale brand was developed from the ground up using owner and consumer feedback, and the brand continues to attract owners and developers around the globe, many of whom are new to working with Hilton. Tru has grown its pipeline to nearly 270 hotels and is now set to make its debut in the Caribbean and Latin America, with a new regional prototype and hotel developments in Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Since its inception, nearly one of every four Tru hotels was developed by an owner new to Hilton. From the beginning of 2020 through the first half of 2021, that number grew to one in three owners new to Hilton. Tru focuses on what matters to guests while offering a strong value proposition for owners. The brand appeals to a new-to-Hilton partner audience and continues to solicit owner feedback as it grows.

Value-engineered with a turnkey prototype, small development site, and an efficient staffing model, the midscale brand provides first-time hotel owners an entry point to open a Hilton-branded hotel, benefiting from the company and the scale of its commercial engine and 115 million Hilton Honors members.

“We attribute the remarkable pace of growth to Tru by Hilton’s ability to attract new owners with a packaged approach that makes it easy for investors to join a powerhouse global company,” said Talene Staab, global head, Tru by Hilton. “Tru has shown unstoppable momentum since the brand’s inception five years ago, where it took off as the fastest brand launch in industry history. We’re elated to now have more than 200 hotels welcoming travelers across the United States and Canada, and look forward to expanding our international footprint into the Caribbean and Latin America.”

Tru is expected to make its Caribbean and Latin America bow in late 2021 with the opening of Tru by Hilton Criciuma in Brazil, followed by Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora in Mexico in early 2022. The following locations will also soon join the brand’s portfolio and will be among the first to feature Tru’s regionalized prototype:

Brazil: Tru by Hilton Chapeco (expected to open in 2022)

Costa Rica: Tru by Hilton San Jose Airport (expected to open in 2023)

Dominican Republic: Tru by Hilton Punta Cana (expected to open in 2022)

Puerto Rico: Tru by Hilton Arecibo; Tru by Hilton San Juan Condado (both expected to open in 2023)

Similar to Tru’s North American design, the Caribbean and Latin America product is inspired by the region. The brand tapped Mexico-based firm Arquitectura de Interiores to design the prototype, which includes:

Room size: Queen or two double bed guestroom layouts will offer a room size to suit guests in the midscale market in the region while still retaining all of the brand’s guestroom attributes, such as windows that let natural light into the room, along with a TV and minifridge.

Updated exterior and color palette: Exteriors will feature an updated façade in addition to a softened color palette.

Localized food and beverage: Up to 20 percent of Tru by Hilton’s build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar will feature regional food items, and the 24/7 market will offer local snacks and drinks.

Design approach: Tru will offer a “kit of parts” approach to hotel design to provide owners with specifications and packages to allow for prototypical deployment.

Tru by Hilton elements will also be offered in-region, including lobbies with areas to work, play games, eat, or lounge; murals inspired by each property’s local attractions; and fitness centers featuring popular fitness equipment such as barre, resistance bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear, and tablets.

Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, a member discount, and free standard WiFi.

As Tru by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local governments. To emphasize its commitment to the health and safety of guests, Tru by Hilton is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness. The elevated processes and team member training have been developed to help Tru by Hilton guests enjoy a cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.