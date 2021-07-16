The Industrialist Hotel Opens in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH—The Industrialist Hotel, Autograph Collection, opens in Pittsburgh’s Central Business District in the city’s historic downtown. The 124-room hotel, owned by HRI Properties, LLC and managed by HRI Lodging, LLC, is housed within the 18-story Arrott building, blending old and new by design.

The Industrialist Hotel joins Marriott International’s Autograph Collection. The hotel, inspired by Pittsburgh’s history as a steel capital, was restored and renovated by Desmone Architects and designed by Stonehill Taylor, and features a lobby bar, social lounge with fireplace and communal seating, fitness center, and signature modern American restaurant, The Rebel Room.

“The revival of this iconic building captures the spirit of Pittsburgh and honors the movers and shakers that built the city,” says Robert Brashler, general manager. “The hotel thoughtfully articulates the new industrialists shaping Pittsburgh’s future through engaging interactions and inspired spaces. We look forward to welcoming guests to The Industrialist to enjoy an authentically crafted, local experience.”

Design and History

The building—constructed in 1902 for James Arrott—was added to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation Historic Landmarks list in 2000. While the façade holds architectural details, Stonehill Taylor intentionally designed the hotel’s interiors to reflect themes of smoke and molten metal juxtaposed with preserved details, including original marble walls, ceilings, and arched windows. The focal point of the ground floor entrance is two modern metal sculptural chandeliers inspired by machinery and steel fabrication. Guestrooms feature a monochromatic color palette, leather accents, smoke-like abstract artworks, and ambient lighting, while bathrooms feature dark granite tile, fire-colored custom wallcoverings, and brass fixtures.

The property’s three suite options, including a presidential suite overlooking the city, feature layouts, distressed oak flooring, and floor-to-ceiling skyline backdrops. Rooms are equipped with robes, free WiFi, TV streaming capabilities, pet-friendly amenities upon request, access to the 1,000 square foot fitness center, and services such as limousine and car rental options, grocery shopping concierge, dry-cleaning, and valet parking. The Industrialist Hotel features more than 1,200 square feet of multi-purpose event space for meetings and social gatherings, including The Exchange Room, with views of the city and seating for up to 48 people, and The Founders boardroom and library.

Food and Beverage

Helmed by Executive Chef Gavin Hetrick, The Industrialist features a second-floor lobby lounge, signature restaurant, in-room dining, and catering capabilities. The Industrialist Lounge, the social center of the hotel, offers DIY projects served alongside craft cocktails. The rotating roster of projects includes leather, parchment, and candlemaking–many of which feature partnerships with local Pittsburgh artisans along with hands-on workshops, communal seating, and happy hour specials.

The Rebel Room, a bar and signature restaurant influenced by Pittsburgh’s revolutionaries, has a street-level entrance. Aligning with the mixology program, the bar itself is a focal point imitating a large hearth with warm backlighting, copper mesh coverings, and a two-toned patina bartop reminiscent of molten steel.