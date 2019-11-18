PLAINFIELD, Ind. — My Place Hotels announced the opening of the brand’s newest location in Plainfield, marking its 53rd U.S. location and first in Indiana. The three-story, 64-unit hotel is located off of I-70 (Exit 66) at 5065 Gateway Drive. With the opening of My Place Hotel — Plainfield, the brand now spans 24 states.

Plainfield’s newest hotel was developed by Plainfield Hotel Group and is managed by Legacy Management. My Place Hotel — Plainfield is near Indianapolis International Airport, Hummel Park, and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as well as a variety of dining and retail options.

“The team of owners in Plainfield did an excellent job of selecting the home of Indiana’s first My Place Hotel, especially as we pay close attention to the enormous amount of growth occurring in and around Indianapolis International Airport and the southwestern quadrant of the Indianapolis Metro Area,” said Ryan Rivett, My Place Hotels’ president and CEO. “As the area continues to rapidly develop with commercial, industrial, and transportation business, we look forward to growing with the community as the greatest place to stay.”

Advertisement

Terry Kline, My Place executive vice president of franchise sales, added, “As we open our 53rd location in Plainfield, we’re reminded of the dedication of our partners on our journey to open hotels across every U.S. state. While we haven’t hit the halfway mark just yet, we will soon and we’re all the more grateful for the team in Plainfield as we welcome the state of Indiana to the My Place family. We’ve been blown away by the amazing progress Team Plainfield has made in getting the hotel open before the holiday season hits and can’t wait to see what the future holds for the hotel.”