What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business? My inspiration initially came from my older brother, seeing him work in the restaurant industry, but it wasn’t until I gained first-hand experience in the fine dining segment that I became hooked. With that came my desire to blow guests away with the experience that the teams and I were able to create.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons? The Indigo Road’s founder, Steve Palmer, continues to be my main source of inspiration. His philosophy of taking care of our employees first has been ingrained in me, and I see the difference it makes in the lives of our teams and in the experience our guests receive when visiting us. Other people who inspire me include Danny Meyer (his book, “Setting the Table” is a part of our training); Will Guidara (his book, “Unreasonable Hospitality,” is also a required read for us); and my former general manager at Atlanta’s Canoe restaurant, Vince Palermo. Vince led with the repetition of his saying, “We are going to do this because it’s the right thing to do.” My personal experience hasn’t included a lot of females in leadership, which makes me want to ensure I am a source of knowledge and support to others.

What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality? The hospitality industry is a special place; our industry offers a seat at the table for everyone—regardless of background—and doesn’t have the barriers others may subconsciously include. I think that every single human, if they love taking care of others, work to be a better person, and they are kind, can excel in their career.