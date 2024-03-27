Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

A Perfect Fit

Rachel Humphrey, Founder, Women In Hospitality Leadership Alliance/Interview Host DEI Advisors

By LODGING Staff

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

As an attorney in private practice, I represented hotel and restaurant owners in all aspects of their businesses. When I made the decision to pivot careers, I was drawn to the energy around the hospitality industry and how impactful the industry is on our communities and also the individual experiences for each guest. When I tied that to my love of travel, I knew it was a perfect fit.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I love the concept of a personal board of directors. I’ve learned so much from many people, and I lean in for different things from each. I think we are all works in progress so I don’t think I can narrow it down to just a few valuable lessons, and I hope I never stop evolving.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry doing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

Representation matters, and not just across gender lines. We are definitely seeing change, but we still have a long way to go. I am optimistic we will get there, but it needs to be a collaborative, intentional effort by all of us—companies, recruiters, conference organizers, media, each of us individually, really all aspects of the industry. We are always stronger when we support each other and work together toward a shared goal.

