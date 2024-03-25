Fueling Her Passion

Darice Rose, Senior Director, CBRE Hotels, Americas

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

The opportunity to create data-driven, client-focused outcomes and deliver exceptional experiences initially drew me to the hospitality business. I was inspired by the industry’s ability to adapt and innovate in response to the ever-evolving needs and preferences of its dynamic clientele. Approaching business as an advisor, creating transformational relationships and outcomes rather than merely transactional ones, continues to fuel my passion for this field.



What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I firmly believe that embracing diversity is essential for driving innovation and success in the hospitality industry. Research has shown that teams with diverse backgrounds and perspectives are more adept at creative problem-solving. By cultivating an inclusive culture that values and leverages the unique contributions of all individuals, we can elevate the guest experience and spur growth in our industry for years to come.



In your opinion, how is the lodging industry doing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The lodging industry, with initiatives like AAHOA’s HerOwnership program, is making efforts to support women in leadership roles. However, there is still room for improvement. While women are increasingly present in management positions, they remain underrepresented at the executive level. The industry must continue to break down barriers, offer mentorship, and create inclusive environments that empower the advancement of talented women leaders.