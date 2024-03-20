Doing the Right Thing

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business? After graduating from Bowling Green State University (BGSU) with a Nutrition Food Science Degree, I moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, to ski and work for the winter. A local restaurant in Ketchum hired me as a prep cook. Three weeks later, the chef quit, and the owner asked me to take the job. That’s when I got the hospitality bug!

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons? I’ve been so fortunate to work with many wonderful hoteliers. Michael Burin and Bill DeForrest were my supervisors for most of my career. Each is very different in their management style, but they modeled behavior that I live by today. Be transparent and do the right thing!

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry doing in terms of getting women into leadership positions? The industry is moving in the right direction, but there is still room for growth in senior executive positions and the C-suite. I have the privilege of working with many talented women at Spire Hospitality and in our industry. We all need to support one another and toot our own horns!