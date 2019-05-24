Openings: First Glance at Hotel Emblem San Francisco

The Beat Generation was a major cultural and literary movement in 20th century San Francisco, and boutique property Hotel Emblem brings that vibe right to its guests. Located in San Francisco’s Theater District, the majority of the hotel’s partners and design firms are from the Bay Area.

Designed by Studio Hatch to feel like a retreat, the guestrooms take inspiration from the eclectic and authentic cultural offerings provided by the hotel. As part of an array of local San Francisco programming, guests are invited to participate in a meditation hour with Anchor Meditation, poetry slams, and jazz performances with local writers, artists, and musicians. A Book Butler program—which was developed in partnership with the City Lights Bookstore—sends a cart via room service for guests to borrow books during their stay. An underground concierge can recommend and refer guests to places in the city that are generally unknown to most travelers.

In the lobby, a Writer’s Alcove has a floor-to-ceiling book wall and a wooden desk. Comfortable and contemporary, the lobby’s signature scent is a combination of cedar wood, birch wood, and burning paper, to provide a warm welcome. Guests can also enjoy on-site culinary outlets, like the Obscenity Bar & Lounge, its on-site bohemian-style lounge, and the Bluestone Lane Australian-style coffeehouse and healthy eating outlet. Hotel Emblem is a Viceroy Hotels & Resorts property.

The 96-room hotel opened in January and is owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

