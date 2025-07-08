Peachtree Launches Debt-Free DST in Avondale, Arizona

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced the launch of its latest hotel property structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST). The 128-key SpringHill Suites Phoenix West Avondale is located in Avondale, Arizona, within the Phoenix metropolitan area. This is Peachtree’s ninth DST offering since the firm launched the program in 2022. The SpringHill Suites Phoenix West Avondale opened in August 2024 and is positioned to benefit from the area’s strong population growth and economic expansion.

“This newly developed property represents everything we look for in a DST offering. It features strong market fundamentals, a leading brand, and long-term upside supported by sustained demand channels across corporate, healthcare, and leisure,” said Tim Witt, president of 1031 Exchange and DST Products at Peachtree.

SpringHill Suites offers modern design, expanded suites, and enhanced amenities. In addition, the hotel will not require a change-of-ownership Property Improvement Plan.

“The SpringHill Suites Phoenix West Avondale gives investors access to a newly built, debt-free asset in one of the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas,” Witt said. “It is an ideal opportunity for those seeking tax deferral through a 1031 exchange while maintaining exposure to the hospitality sector, which continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals and long-term resilience.”

Peachtree’s DST offerings provide a tax-efficient option for investors reinvesting proceeds from appreciated real estate. The firm’s nine DST offerings represent more than $291 million in debt-free real estate transactions. Peachtree continues to support 1031 exchange investors by offering a streamlined path to passive, income-producing real estate investments.