Omni La Mansión del Rio Completes Guestroom Renovation

SAN ANTONIO — Omni La Mansión del Rio in San Antonio has unveiled the completion of its multi-million-dollar update. Hitt Contracting led the hotel’s room renovation in phases, and the project was completed in the spring of 2020.

Taking inspiration from the property’s history, the overall design maintains the originality of the existing building while adding new amenities. “Omni La Mansión has been a part of the journey of the city of San Antonio and its historic River Walk since 1968,” said Bryan Davis, area director of sales and marketing. “The property is rooted in the history and heritage of this city, yet continues to look to the future to deliver an experience that surprises and delights our guests, and to serve the community that continues to support us.”

Affecting all 338 guestrooms at the hotel, the renovation included adding new beds in every room, upgrading full-size beds to queen, as well as new nightstands, dressers, lounge chairs with ottomans, full desk and chair sets, carpeting, lighting fixtures, and fresh paint. New artwork in each room reflects the heritage of the region with a modern and elevated aesthetic. In-room amenities include new smart TVs with high-definition channels and movies and the added ability to stream and connect directly from personal devices; a new WiFi system for guest use; and an RFID door lock system.

Additionally, Omni La Mansión del Rio has introduced new cleaning protocols and safety measures as part of Omni Hotels & Resorts’ brand-wide program, Omni Safe & Clean.

