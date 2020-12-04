ATLANTA — Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center recently announced the completion of a $12 million renovation to the hotel’s public spaces and dining outlets, which includes the addition of four new food and beverage concepts: Top Draft, Centennial Grounds, New South Kitchen, and Vues Lobby Bar.

The renovations, which were made to the hotel’s South Tower, were designed to create a destination of connectivity for locals and guests alike. Located within CNN’s world headquarters, the revitalized hotel acts as a hub for business, news, and social interaction. The new lobby includes communal tables and lounge areas. Separately, the multiple new food and beverage outlets allow for any gathering—from a business meeting to drinks with a friend.

“The ultimate goal with the hotel renovations was to create inviting and fun spaces for every type of guest to enjoy while showcasing our Southern hospitality and Omni’s signature service,” said Keith Butz, area managing director at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. “We are primarily a convention hotel, but our business has changed due to COVID-19, and this completed renovation, along with our prime location in downtown Atlanta, will lead to a great place for both visitors to Atlanta as well as locals to enjoy.”

Property renovations include:

Top Draft, an elevated sports bar that is within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The bar has an open-air terrace with views of Centennial Olympic Park, providing guests with communal countertops and lounge seating.

Centennial Grounds coffee bar has spacious working areas, lounge seating, ample connectivity, and serves coffee all-day along with light bites.

New South Kitchen offers guests a modern twist on classic Southern charm through its menu and design. Meant to feel like an eclectic living room, this breakfast and lunch spot offers comforting favorites, a build-your-own shrimp and grits bar, and fresh biscuits from executive chef Greg Wright's family recipe.

Vues Lobby Bar offers views of Centennial Olympic Park, a communal gathering space, and a menu that includes an expansive bourbon list, international wines, local beers, and craft cocktails as well as globally-inspired tapas. The design combines Southern elegance and modern whimsy with clean stone finishes, curated gallery walls towards the North and South, and hanging traditional rugs that turn into art as they melt onto the floor.

Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center follows Omni Hotels & Resorts’ Safe & Clean program, which launched in May. In collaboration with Ecolab, the initiative includes extensive cleaning guidelines, processes, procedures, and products to help ensure the health, safety, and comfort of guests and associates. The program follows the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and also meets or exceeds the Safe Stay initiative set forth by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

