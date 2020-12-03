PARIS—Accor today announced the launch of its “Apartments & Villas” website, which is dedicated to the rental of private residences and extended-stay hotel properties. The site makes more than 50,000 apartments, villas, and chalets across more than 350 destinations available, drawing from Accor’s 15 extended-stay hotel brands—including Adagio, Mantra, and Hyde Living—as well as the company’s portfolio of branded private residences, which are privately owned and frequently included in managed rental programs (e.g., Raffles Residences, Banyan Tree Residences, Delano Residences, Fairmont Residences, SLS Residences, etc.), and one-of-a-kind private rentals (onefinestay).

Branded residences, which typically combine private homeownership with luxury branding and a comprehensive menu of hotel and residential services, have proven to be very resilient amid the COVID-19 crisis, with an increasingly diverse pipeline and record growth. In 10 years, the sector has grown by 170 percent, and 2020 is expected to be another record year, according to the recently published Savills 2020 Spotlight on Branded Residences. “We see increasing demand for residentially designed short-term rental accommodations as consumers seek out accommodations which enable more privacy and self-sufficiency and include features like extra living space and generous outdoor space,” said Riyan Itani, head of Savills International Development Consultancy.

According to Savills International Development Consultancy, a third of global markets have reported increased interest from buyers looking to expand their primary residence. This growing desire for space, coupled with the increase in working from home, could give a boost to resort projects. The global trends documented by Savills are reflected in Accor’s expanding branded residence portfolio. Accor currently operates 30 branded residence projects globally, with another 70 under development. This growth has been particularly pronounced in the emerging lifestyle branded segment, where Accor’s SLS Residences leads in terms of expansion. Accor already operates six lifestyle branded projects and has another 18 under development. In many instances, purchasers of branded residences elect to make their homes available through a managed rental program. Participating homeowners will now see their homes distributed through the new Apartments & Villas website, allowing guests to book fully equipped apartments, villas, houses, and suites while also benefiting from the ALL—Accor Live Limitless lifestyle loyalty program, a new flexible cancellation policy, and intensified hygiene and prevention measures to ensure safety.

Advertisement

“The launch of the Apartments & Villas website demonstrates our ambition to develop offers and solutions tailored to the extended-stay hotel segment,” said Jeff Tisdall, senior vice president of development, residential and extended stay. “The launch of apartmentsandvillas.accor.com is an important milestone for our investment partners, guests, and private residence owners, and further reinforces Accor’s leadership position in extended-stay hotel and branded residence segments.”

“The Apartments & Villas site reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation as consumer travel needs evolve, and allows all of our clients to discover an incredible collection of accommodations around the world on one digital platform, as well as to live an exceptional travel experience: the space, comfort and privacy of a home for a weekend, a vacation or working in a new setting, allied to the convenience of hotel services from Accor brands and to the best of loyalty advantages,” added Yassine Hachem, vice president of guest digital product.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE