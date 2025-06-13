Omni Hotels & Resorts Updates Business Operations With Oracle Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas—Omni Hotels & Resorts announced its plans to update the company’s business operations with addition of the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform later in 2025. Omni is already using OPERA Cloud Central and Simphony Cloud point of sale (POS). The integrated, cloud-based platform will help support Omni’s scalable, long-term growth. This will include the ability to centralize data across systems to better engage and serve guests and add distribution channels to drive revenue for its group and leisure segments.

“The hospitality industry thrives on creating memorable experiences, and at Omni Hotels, we understand the power of those shared moments,” said Gustaaf Schrils, chief information officer, Omni Hotels & Resorts. “To date, the OPERA Cloud Central migration has streamlined both direct and indirect distribution channels, resulting in a frictionless booking process that maximizes revenue and helps us elevate the guest experiences. Collectively, the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform technology will revolutionize our approach by connecting our PMS with distribution channels, allowing us to further customize products and pricing to our diverse market needs.”

Together, OPERA Cloud Central and OPERA Cloud PMS are expected to help Omni simplify operations across its properties, including managing rates, room inventory, and reservations, all from a single, unified system. By unifying guest information across its portfolio, staff will have access to the information needed to provide personalized upgrade opportunities for rooms and services, such as a premium view or a dining package, based on that customer’s past preferences. All this data will flow into Omni’s Select Guest loyalty program.

“Omni realizes that technology is key to creating a seamless and adaptable guest experience,” David Meltzer, senior vice president, Oracle Hospitality Global Sales. “With Oracle, Omni can reduce the complexity of its digital footprint, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency with real-time data-driven decision-making.”