NEW YORK—The NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality’s recently launched Hospitality Innovation Hub Incubator is collaborating with Phocuswright to advance innovation, guidance, and entrepreneurship for students, startups, and the university community.

As an authority in travel, tourism, and hospitality market research and events, Phocuswright will provide the HI Hub Incubator and students of the Tisch Center of Hospitality with access to its full library of research reports and analysis, data visualization tools, and industry insights. In addition, students and startups will tap into Phocuswright’s network of travel tech leaders through its events and communities, including The Phocuswright Conference, which attracts travel executives, investors, and innovators each November.

A focus of the collaboration is access to Phocuswright Innovation Platform’s pitch competitions, including Summit and Global Startup Pitch. Members of HI Hub Incubator will be able to independently score and assess startups in travel technology, contribute as judges, and find mentorship in a community of travel leaders via small group networking opportunities such as The Startup Program, Young Leaders Summit, and more.

“I am very excited about our collaboration with Phocuswright as one of the hospitality industry’s most established and leading research companies,” said Richie Karaburun, MBA, DPS, clinical assistant professor, director of the Hospitality Innovation Hub Incubator Program. “This collaboration will help the NYU Tisch Center Incubator Program and its members elevate their knowledge of market sizing and consumer trends with Phocuswright research. Plus, it gives Tisch Center Hospitality students access to independent data, research, analysis, and networking opportunities, exposing them to how executives make smart strategic planning and growth decisions.”

“Phocuswright has a long history of tracking and propelling travel startups, giving founders and the brightest ideas a platform to find solutions and investment,” said Pete Comeau, managing director, Phocuswright. “With this collaboration, Phocuswright hopes to introduce students and startups to this lively community of peers, offer guidance and training on launching companies and pitching to investors, demonstrate how to leverage research and intelligence, and offer mentorship. We’re excited to offer students exposure and experience through our resources and look forward to the next generation of startup founders coming from the Tisch Center.”