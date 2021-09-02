NYU’s Tisch Center of Hospitality Launches HI Hub Incubator

As part of its new Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality has launched the HI Hub Incubator. The HI Hub Incubator will provide shared resources for start-up companies and individual entrepreneurs to develop their businesses by providing a full-scale range of services.

“We are thrilled that our vision of a market-driven innovation hub, which will meet the needs of so many facets of the industries we serve, is now complete with the establishment of this incubator,” said Nicolas Graf, Jonathan M. Tisch, Ph.D., chair and associate dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. “The hospitality, tourism, and travel sectors are undergoing unprecedented disruption, which is fueling a tremendous number of exciting opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs who seek to ride the wave of new innovations in technology and guest experiences. With the launch of this new incubator, the Tisch Center is well-positioned to help support the next generation of cutting-edge hospitality ventures.”

The HI Hub Incubator is a community of NYU affiliated start-up founders who have an active MVP in the travel, tourism, or hospitality industries. In addition, hospitality technology industry travel companies will partner with the HI Hub Incubator to help them implement innovative and competitive solutions including product development, marketing, M&A, tech talent recruiting, and more. Travel industry experts and start-up specialists who want to support the development of travel, tourism, and hospitality solutions also will be part of this community.

The HI Hub Incubator will provide all NYU affiliated start-up businesses and young entrepreneurs with four core services—planning, launching, managing, and growing their businesses with the help of industry mentors.

“We have brought together thought leaders from across the industry to share their expertise and to advise those who are just starting out and who may have a great idea for a new business, but who will need help and support to bring it to life,” noted Recep Karaburun, DPS, clinical assistant professor of hospitality and tourism, and director of the HI Hub Incubator, who played an instrumental role in recruiting the group of mentors and investors who will help to guide the development and funding of fledgling businesses.