Noble Investment Group Acquires a 14-Hotel Portfolio

ATLANTA—Noble Investment Group (Noble) announced the acquisition of a 14-hotel portfolio including Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt-branded properties. Noble will invest in physical enhancements across the portfolio while optimizing operations to drive market share and increase profitability.

“Since the second quarter of last year, Noble has invested more than $1.5 billion across the United States in 40 hotels with approximately 6,000 rooms as we continue to capitalize on the thematic opportunity in travel and hospitality,” said Noble’s CEO Mit Shah.

“The acquisition of these premium branded hotels is consistent with our strategy to invest in well-located assets in high growth markets with healthy business and leisure demand,” said Noble’s Chief Investment Officer Ben Brunt.

