HOUSTON, Texas—The Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership at the University of Houston is launching a new online doctorate program this fall.

“Our new executive doctorate program underscores our goal to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation in hospitality education,” said Dennis Reynolds, dean of Hilton College. “Our graduates will garner tools and academic training that will help them create future leaders of the global hospitality industry and harness new opportunities.”

The Doctorate in Global Hospitality Leadership is a three-year program for educators and professionals with extensive industry experience who either hold a master’s degree in hospitality management or a similar advanced degree. Candidates will take three courses per semester that focus on real-world research applications as they work towards their dissertations in the third year, all without disrupting their professional careers as the program is 100 percent online.

“This is the ideal time to launch our new degree because of the dynamic evolution of our industry,” Reynolds said. “Never before have we seen such innovation in technology and service customization. Simply stated, our graduates will play a major part in revolutionizing this new era in hospitality management.”

Hilton College’s DGHL program is designed for professionals and executives who are interested in expanding their careers in applied research in hospitality businesses, leading to career growth and opportunities in teaching, consulting, and senior leadership. It will also prepare current educators and university administrators to achieve tenure-track faculty and leadership positions in colleges and universities around the world.

“Many faculty members in hospitality institutions don’t have doctorates, hindering their career progress,” said Priyanko Guchait, Ph.D., professor and DGHL program director. “They want to conduct research or acquire tenure-track positions, but they cannot quit their current jobs for a full-time Ph.D. program. Our DGHL solves both issues and gives candidates a competitive edge.”

Kiran Wadhwa, who runs a catering and event planning business on Long Island, New York, is among the first students enrolled in the program.

“As someone who has spent over a decade in the hospitality industry, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of hospitality in bridging cultures and creating meaningful connections,” said Kiran Wadhwa. “This program represents an incredible opportunity to not only deepen my understanding of the global hospitality landscape but also to contribute to its future growth.”