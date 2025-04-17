Nobu Restaurant Launches At Grand Wailea

MAUI, Hawai’i—Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, announced the opening of Nobu Grand Wailea Maui. Founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, the launch marks Nobu’s first restaurant on Maui — and second in Hawaii.

Following its $350 million renovation, the expansive 13,000 square-foot Nobu Grand Wailea Maui will deliver Chef Nobu’s signature Japanese dishes with South American influence alongside a selection of Maui-exclusive offerings.

With interiors by architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, Nobu Grand Wailea Maui will include indoor and al fresco dining, alongside a sushi bar and private dining space. The new location is a continuation of a Japanese craft spanning more than three decades.

Signature offerings include local line-caught fish with black bean sauce, alongside Nobu favorites such as the iconic Black Cod with Miso, Yellowtail Jalapeño, Rock Shrimp Tempura, and the acclaimed sushi synonymous with the brand.

Advertisement

The Grand Wailea location will exclusively offer several desserts, including a tres leches cake featuring Hawaii’s Kona Coffee, topped with a coffee gel, vanilla whipped cream, and hazelnut praline crunch. The menu will also offer a pavlova highlighting O’ahu’s Laie Vanilla, served with a blood orange sorbet.

“At Nobu, inventive cuisine and unparalleled service are at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled to introduce Nobu’s signature style to Maui alongside a curation of dessert menu items that will be exclusive to the resort,” said Chef Nobu. “Grand Wailea is an iconic destination in Maui and we’re honored to expand our brand’s footprint within one of Hawaii’s most prominent oceanfront hotels.”

“It’s a perfect synergy between the unparalleled luxury of Grand Wailea and the culinary experience that made Nobu a global phenomenon,” said JP Oliver, area managing director, Grand Wailea. “This partnership elevates the resort to new heights, offering an extraordinary world-class destination for impeccable food and service.”

Brian Kaufman, managing director at Blackstone, said, “The opening of Nobu at Grand Wailea will mark another milestone in the transformation of this iconic property, providing guests and community members with an unforgettable experience. We are thrilled to add a world-renowned dining partner like Nobu.” Blackstone Real Estate acquired Grand Wailea in 2018.

Guests enter Nobu Grand Wailea Maui descending from an imperial staircase off the property’s open-air lobby. With 35-foot-high ceilings, the space highlights the resort’s scale with a light palette and textures inspired by shifting sands, palm trees, and nautical touchpoints. The design also includes a dip-dyed indigo linen installation, which hangs above the main dining room.

Inspired by Maui’s natural surroundings, Rockwell Group blended Nobu’s signature materials like black cerused wood, white onyx, and lacquered walnut burl with teak furnishings, which complement shades of blue, green, and neutrals. In addition to carved, organic, and stacked forms, the restaurant includes work by artist Windy Chien. Raised in Hawaii, Chien created a custom-knotted rope installation presented in the main dining clerestory windows. Notably, the open-air space does not have air conditioning and is cooled by the ocean breeze.

Landscaping Manager Jim Heid takes care of over 600 species of plants on the sprawling 40-acre property. At Nobu Grand Wailea Maui, Heid highlights tropical Maui-native plants across the exterior arrival courtyard and lānai terraces.

Nobu launches at Grand Wailea under the direction of executive chef Kyle Marston, whose new role marks a decade working with Chef Nobu. He was previously executive kitchen chef at Matsuhisa Denver before joining Nobu Old Park Lane (London) as head chef. Marston will work alongside head sushi chef Bora Oh, previously of Nobu Malibu.

The new opening will grow the resort’s dining outlets, under the direction of executive chef Ryan Urig. Olivine infuses local Hawaiian ingredients with authentic Italian flavors, while Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa offers a seafood and steakhouse restaurant highlighting fresh, sustainable ingredients.

The launch of Nobu Grand Wailea Maui coincides with the forthcoming opening of Nobu at fellow BRE property Hotel del Coronado.