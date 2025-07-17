Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of Sleep Inn Sumter

SUMTER, South Carolina—Marcus & Millichap announced the $3.5 million sale of Sleep Inn Sumter, a 63-room hotel located in Sumter, South Carolina.

“We were able to generate strong interest from multiple qualified buyers and ultimately secured an out-of-state investor who recognized the long-term value of this asset,” said Terrence Jefferson, associate investments.

Jefferson, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Jack Davis, Eric Webster, and Joce Messinger, exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a local hotel owner. The buyer, an out-of-state investor based in North Carolina, was also procured by the team.

The three-story, interior-corridor hotel has 63 guestrooms. Amenities include a swimming pool, business and fitness centers, complimentary breakfast, a 24-hour front desk, and on-site parking. The property is near Interstates 20 and 95, about seven miles from Shaw Air Force Base and five miles from Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Additional demand drivers nearby include the University of South Carolina Sumter, and Swan Lake Iris Gardens.