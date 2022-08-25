Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires The Source Hotel

LOS ANGELES—Stockdale Capital Partners (Stockdale) announced that it acquired The Source hotel, along with an accompanying 300-stall parking garage and 17,000 square-foot surface parking lot.

Located in the River North Arts District (RiNO), The Source hotel is adjacent to downtown Denver and has 100 guestrooms, a rooftop full-service restaurant, 5,575 square feet of event space, a fitness center, a rooftop pool, and a business center. The Source also has 44,000 square feet of on-site restaurant and retail in its Market Hall I & II locations.

“Stockdale Capital Partners is excited to acquire The Source in the heart of the RiNO district,” said Bill Doak, managing director of hospitality for Stockdale Capital Partners. “The Source’s proximity to restaurants, retailers, breweries, public transit, and entertainment venues make it attractive to both locals and hotel guests, and we look forward to building upon its success by making significant investments on the property.”

Stockdale Capital Partners’ plans for The Source include refreshing guestrooms, re-imagining its rooftop restaurant, activating the hotel lobby experience, and creating additional revenue drivers in the hotel’s retail space.

RiNo, one of Denver’s cultural and entertainment destinations with art galleries and music venues, is home to some of the city’s culinary, retail, and nightlife offerings.