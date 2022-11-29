DALLAS—For the second year in a row, Motel 6 is working to make winter sports more accessible to children and individuals across the United States through partnerships that aim to ease the financial burdens of skiing and snowboarding.

Through its partnership with the Share Winter Foundation—an organization dedicated to improving the lives, health, and fitness of children through winter sports—Motel 6 is funding the transportation to and from ski resorts for over 200 children from six Midwest-based organizations: Corbeau Ski Club, Pocono Family YMCA, Positive Altitudes, Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area Inc., BGC Oshkosh, and Boardslide Mission.

“The Share Winter Foundation is entirely funded by grants so we would not be able to do what we do without partners like Motel 6,” said Constance Beverley, CEO of Share Winter Foundation. “Transportation is one of the greatest hurdles to youth snow sports participation, so we are grateful for their continued support of our organization.”

Motel 6 and Studio 6 have more than 280 locations near ski resorts with winter sports in the United States and Canada, helping families travel within their budgets.