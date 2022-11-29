Hyatt Announces Plans to Acquire Dream Hotel Group

CHICAGO—Hyatt and Dream Hotel Group announced an agreement for a Hyatt affiliate to acquire Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform including the Dream Hotels, The Chatwal Hotels, and Unscripted Hotels brands, with properties in hotel markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

The acquisition will include a portfolio of 12 managed or franchised lifestyle hotels, with another 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels expected to open in the future. Upon closing, this expansion will add over 1,700 rooms to Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio and increase Hyatt’s room count in New York City by more than 30 percent. This acquisition continues Hyatt’s growth strategy following its transactions to acquire Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021—and, most recently, Hyatt’s collaboration agreement with German Lindner Hotels AG, to further grow Hyatt’s brand footprint in Europe.

Upon closing, Hyatt will pay a base purchase price of $125 million, with up to an additional $175 million over the next six years as properties come into the pipeline and open. Stabilized management fees associated with the base purchase price of $125 million are anticipated to be approximately $12 million and, to the extent that the contingent purchase price of $175 million is paid, additional stabilized management fees are anticipated to be up to approximately $27 million. The total base purchase price plus the contingent purchase price represents an acquisition multiple in the high-single digits on projected stabilized earnings.

Dream Hotel Group properties are known for their dining and nightlife experiences including restaurants, entertainment venues, and nightclubs built on collaborations with industry leaders. The acquisition will extend Hyatt’s brand footprint in markets including Nashville, Hollywood, South Beach, Durham, several locations in New York City, and one in the Catskills. Signed contracts represent additional strategic destinations including Las Vegas, Saint Lucia, and Doha.

“We have tremendous respect for what Dream Hotel Group founder Sant Singh Chatwal and Chief Executive Officer Jay Stein and their team have created and are grateful for the trust being placed in us by Dream Hotel Group to care for their brands and carry their success forward into the future,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “We look forward to continuing our growth journey with more than 600 new Hyatt family members who will further elevate our lifestyle expertise and expand the success of our dedicated lifestyle division. We are excited to offer even more inspiring experiences and celebratory programming to our guests and loyalty members and bring the value of the Hyatt network to a growing number of discerning hotel owners and developers around the world.”

“Hyatt has a proven track record of preserving what makes lifestyle hotels special and is the ideal new home for our growing Dream Hotel Group brands,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, chairman and founder, Dream Hotel Group. “As an owner of Dream Hotel Group properties, I look forward to the next part of our journey and am confident there is a bright future ahead for our hotels, owners, guests, and team members as part of the Hyatt family.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the completion of the transaction, Hyatt will work to welcome the new properties into the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

Dream Hotel Group founder Sant Singh Chatwal will continue his commitment as an owner of four open and two future hotels that are expected to join the Hyatt portfolio. Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein will join Hyatt as Head of Dream Hotels to guide the integration of the Dream Hotel Group brands into the Hyatt portfolio. Additionally, Dream Hotel Group’s Chief Development Officer David Kuperberg will join Hyatt as Head of Development—Dream Hotels; and Chief Operating Officer Michael Lindenbaum will join Hyatt as Global Head of Operations—Dream Hotels.

In connection with the transaction, Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Hyatt and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as its legal advisor.